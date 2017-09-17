Broncos' Darian Stewart: Will start Sunday
Stewart (groin) will start Sunday against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Stewart tweaked his groin in the season opener and was limited in practice leading up to this game. He'll have a full workload ahead with a tough Cowboys' offense coming to town, so expect a modest fantasy contribution.
