Broncos' Darian Stewart: Won't play Sunday
Stewart (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Stewart suffered a neck injury during Denver's win over the Cardinals in Week 7, and will remain sidelined as he recovers from the injury. Will Parks should enter the Broncos' starting lineup as long as Stewart is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Could miss time with neck stinger•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Dealing with stinger•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Downgraded to out•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Darian Stewart: Nursing foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...