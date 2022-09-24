site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Darius Phillips: Ruled out for Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2022
Phillips (hamstring) is out for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
Phillips was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. He played exclusively on special teams in Denver's first two games, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the outcome of the matchup.
