Broncos' Dave Williams: Runs for 18 yards
Williams ran for 18 yards on three carries during Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Rams.
Williams' 20-yard, third-quarter run was Denver's longest play from scrimmage on offense. Even with a relatively efficient night, Williams is still averaging just 3.2 yards per carry this preseason and has dealt with drops in the passing game. He has fallen back in the roster battle for RB4, a spot likely to make the roster given Theo Riddick's (shoulder) likely absence to start the season.
