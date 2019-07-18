Broncos' Dave Williams: Signing with Denver
Williams signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Williams was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of last-year's draft but was waived prior to the regular season. He was ultimately picked up by the Jaguars and he appeared in six games for the team, rushing for 36 yards on eight carries. He'll now set his sights on securing a depth running back position with Denver.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dave Williams: Minimal role in finale•
-
Jaguars' Dave Williams: In line for more work•
-
Jaguars' Dave Williams: Silent in win•
-
Jaguars' Dave Williams: Receives five carries•
-
Jaguars' Dave Williams: Officially signs with Jags•
-
Jaguars' David Williams: Appears to be headed to Jacksonville•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp Notes: Denver's healthy competition
Training camp has opened for the Denver Broncos, and Chris Towers discusses why the first news...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pros and cons of waiting on a QB
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round...
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...