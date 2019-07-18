Williams signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Williams was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round of last-year's draft but was waived prior to the regular season. He was ultimately picked up by the Jaguars and he appeared in six games for the team, rushing for 36 yards on eight carries. He'll now set his sights on securing a depth running back position with Denver.

