Broncos' David Williams: Denver targets in seventh

The Broncos selected Williams in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

Williams (6-feet, 224 pounds) is a well-built back with good straight-line speed (4.50-second 40-yard dash), but he never showed NFL-level production in college. He barely earned reps in his three years in South Carolina, and following a 656-yard, eight-touchdown season after transferring to Arkansas, he finished his college career with 1,450 yards (4.8 YPC). Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman will not be challenged by Williams.