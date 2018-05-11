Broncos' David Williams: Places signature on contract

Williams has inked his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Williams was lost in the shuffle for three seasons in South Carolina, but led Arkansas with 827 total yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017 as a transfer. Never a lead back in college, Williams doesn't necessarily scream "rookie contributor," but Denver is looking for chains-movers after releasing C.J. Anderson and both Williams and third-round pick Royce Freeman are big-bodied backs with above average straight-line speed.