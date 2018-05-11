Broncos' David Williams: Places signature on contract
Williams has inked his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Williams was lost in the shuffle for three seasons in South Carolina, but led Arkansas with 827 total yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017 as a transfer. Never a lead back in college, Williams doesn't necessarily scream "rookie contributor," but Denver is looking for chains-movers after releasing C.J. Anderson and both Williams and third-round pick Royce Freeman are big-bodied backs with above average straight-line speed.
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...