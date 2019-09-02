Harris, recently released by Cincinnati, has been added to Denver's 53-man roster, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

The Broncos' brass must have really loved the cornerback class of 2018. In addition to its own former third-round pick, Isaac Yiadom, Denver has added former Patriots second-round pick Duke Dawson and Bengals fifth-rounder Harris is recent days. Harris, who played collegiately at Illinois State, ran an impressive 4.43 forty-yard dash at the combine at 205 pounds and and recorded one tackle over three games as a rookie. He added 11 tackles and a forced fumble on a special-teams hit this preseason. Harris figures to contribute mostly on special teams early on while offering Denver another young, hard-hitting corner to groom should Chris Harris Jr. and/or De'Vante Bausby depart next offseason.

