Broncos' Davontae Harris: Adds depth to secondary
Harris, recently released by Cincinnati, has been added to Denver's 53-man roster, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.
The Broncos' brass must have really loved the cornerback class of 2018. In addition to its own former third-round pick, Isaac Yiadom, Denver has added former Patriots second-round pick Duke Dawson and Bengals fifth-rounder Harris is recent days. Harris, who played collegiately at Illinois State, ran an impressive 4.43 forty-yard dash at the combine at 205 pounds and and recorded one tackle over three games as a rookie. He added 11 tackles and a forced fumble on a special-teams hit this preseason. Harris figures to contribute mostly on special teams early on while offering Denver another young, hard-hitting corner to groom should Chris Harris Jr. and/or De'Vante Bausby depart next offseason.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Believe it or not: Buy the hype?
Heath Cummings takes one last look at which preseason storylines he believes are leading to...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Fade A-Rob
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.