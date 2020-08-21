Harris (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.
Harris sat out Wednesday's session due to a knee contusion, but it looks as though he's already put the injury behind him. He's looking to reprise a depth role in Denver's secondary.
