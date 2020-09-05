With the release of De'Vante Bausby, Harris has an early shot at serving as the nickelback, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Harris. was a last-second addition prior to last season after being cut by the Bengals. He eventually emerged from within Denver's injury-riddled secondary to play 394 of the team's 402 defensive snaps from Weeks 6 through 12. Struggles and improvement from Isaac Yiadom limited Harris to just four defensive snaps during the Broncos' final five games, but the third-year corner out of Illinois State has reportedly made significant strides toward the end of camp. His placement on the depth chart will likely depend on the development of rookies Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey, but Harris has the early advantage with an additional season in the system.