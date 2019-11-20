Harris made nine tackles (eight solo) and broke up a pass attempt in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Harris has taken off with a starting gig in hand, notching 16 tackles (13 solo) and breaking up three passes in just his last two games. The Illinois State product has been first or second in snaps among Denver cornerbacks in each of their last five contests and should continue to see a lot of volume as opposing quarterbacks seek to avoid Chris Harris.