Harris did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris performed adequately as a depth cornerback with the Broncos last season, notching 35 tackles and three defended passes across 16 contests. He'll likely reprise a similar role in 2020 when healthy.
