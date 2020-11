Harris (concussion) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Harris was forced out out of Sunday's contest in the first half. The depth cornerback played 56 defensive snaps against Atlanta last week, his first action all season outside of special teams. If he can't return Sunday, Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson will be candidates to see increased snaps.