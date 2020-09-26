Harris (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Harris was unable to practice all week, so this news is unsurprising. Coach Vic Fangio originally suggested he could miss a week or two due to the issue, which occurred in Week 2's loss to the Steelers. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 4 against the Jets.