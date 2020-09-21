Coach Vic Fangio said Harris could miss a week or two with a hamstring injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris appeared to have suffered this injury during Week 2's loss to the Steelers. The timeline is still unclear, but there's a good chance he misses this Sunday's matchup versus the Buccaneers. Considering Harris hasn't played a defensive snap this season, his absence shouldn't shake up the defensive dynamic.