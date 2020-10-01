site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Davontae Harris: Won't play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harris (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Harris will miss a second straight game due to his lingering hamstring injury. In his stead, more snaps on special teams will be available for Denver's depth players.
