Broncos' DeAndrew White: Inks with Broncos
White signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
White didn't last long on waivers, being claimed by the Broncos just one day after his release from the Texans. He will compete for a depth and special teams role with Denver in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...