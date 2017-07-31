Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Back at practice
Henderson (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Henderson was held out of Sunday's session as a precaution to due to a slight ankle issue. Now that he's apparently back to full strength, Henderson will continue to gain valuable reps ahead of his rookie campaign. While veteran Jamaal Charles (knee) joined Henderson in practice Monday, Devontae Booker's (wrist) continued absence figures to allow the first-year player to get more reps behind starter C.J. Anderson than he otherwise would.
