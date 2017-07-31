Henderson (ankle) returned to practice Monday, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Henderson was held out of Sunday's session as a precaution to nurse a slight ankle problem. In returning to the fold already, though, Henderson will continue to gain valuable reps ahead of his first professional campaign. While veteran Jamaal Charles (knee) joined him in practice Monday, Devontae Booker's (wrist) continued absence figures to allow Henderson to get more reps behind starter C.J. Anderson than he otherwise would.