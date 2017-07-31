Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Back in practice
Henderson (ankle) returned to practice Monday, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.
Henderson was held out of Sunday's session as a precaution to nurse a slight ankle problem. In returning to the fold already, though, Henderson will continue to gain valuable reps ahead of his first professional campaign. While veteran Jamaal Charles (knee) joined him in practice Monday, Devontae Booker's (wrist) continued absence figures to allow Henderson to get more reps behind starter C.J. Anderson than he otherwise would.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...