Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Breaks long TD run
Henderson rushed for 54 yards on seven carries -- including a 41-yard touchdown run -- during Thursday's preseason opener against Chicago.
At first glance, Henderson projects to have an uphill climb to solidifying himself as a potential fantasy asset. However, with Devontae Booker (wrist) on the PUP list, and Jamaal Charles' lengthy history of knee injuries, Henderson has the potential to carve out a change-of-pace role in the offense sooner than later. Thursday's long TD run certainly helped his case, and Henderson has already turned some heads in camp. His fantasy stock is on the rise.
