Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave spotlighted Henderson when discussing Denver's running-back competition, Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver reports.

Henderson started his rookie season off strong in 2017, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown with his first 13 carries of the preseason. He ended it strong as well, with a 29-yard catch-and-run for his first career touchdown. In between, he lost head coach Vance Joseph's confidence due to fumbling issues and seldom dressed on game days given the team's veteran depth at the position. This season, Henderson is what passes as a veteran in a very young stable of backs. If the Broncos' rookies aren't quite ready and Devontae Booker doesn't take the step forward the team has been waiting for, Henderson could end up being the team's top back.

