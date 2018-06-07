Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Dealing with oblique strain
Henderson has been sidelined for the Broncos' OTA practices this week with a slight oblique strain, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos will wrap up OTAs on Thursday before reconvening for minicamp June 12 though 14, so Henderson will likely aim to recover from the injury and get back on the practice field next week. Even if Henderson is limited during minicamp, the oblique issue doesn't appear to be anything that will result in him facing restrictions during training camp. Henderson will need a healthy and productive camp in order to earn a meaningful role in a Broncos rushing attack that's in transition following the offseason departure of lead back C.J. Anderson.
