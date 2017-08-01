Broncos coach Vance Joseph says that Henderson has shown the ability to hit creases well, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

At 5-foot-7 and north of 200 pounds, Henderson's physique has drawn comparisons with the similarly wide-bodied C.J. Anderson, but the rookie boasts superior measured speed to go with his unique physical attributes. After being selected in the sixth round, Henderson looked like he wouldn't be guaranteed a roster spot, but he's put himself in solid position through his work thus far in camp and the Broncos' offseason program. Furthermore, with Devontae Booker injured and Jamaal Charles having his own checkered history on the health front, Henderson is getting some reps with the first team and is apparently making a strong impression.