Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Draws praise from coach
Broncos coach Vance Joseph says that Henderson has shown the ability to hit creases well, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
At 5-foot-7 and north of 200 pounds, Henderson's physique has drawn comparisons with the similarly wide-bodied C.J. Anderson, but the rookie boasts superior measured speed to go with his unique physical attributes. After being selected in the sixth round, Henderson looked like he wouldn't be guaranteed a roster spot, but he's put himself in solid position through his work thus far in camp and the Broncos' offseason program. Furthermore, with Devontae Booker injured and Jamaal Charles having his own checkered history on the health front, Henderson is getting some reps with the first team and is apparently making a strong impression.
More News
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Back in practice•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Sits out of practice Sunday•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: May not practice Sunday•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Gets time with the first unit•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Adds to Broncos' thinned stable•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Headed to Denver•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....