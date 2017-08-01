Head coach Vance Joseph says that Henderson has shown the ability to hit creases,Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Henderson, at just 5-foot-7 and north of 200 pounds, drew comparisons with the physique of similarly wide-bodied C.J. Anderson shortly after being drafted out of Coastal Carolina. With all due respect to Anderson, Henderson enters the league with superior measured speed. Upon being drafted, Henderson seemed headed for the practice squad or a role on special teams if he made the roster. With Devontae Booker injured and Jamaal Charles slow to the fold, however, Henderson is getting some reps with the first team and is apparently impressing his coaches in the process.