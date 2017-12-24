Henderson is active for the Sunday's game against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Henderson will dress as the Broncos' third-string running back behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. The Broncos made veteran Jamaal Charles inactive in order to evaluate Henderson, a rookie sixth-round pick who hasn't suited up since Week 3. It's expected that most of Henderson's responsibilities Sunday will come on special teams, though he could see a handful of carries this week and in the season finale as the Broncos look to discern whether the 25-year-old has a place in their long-term backfield plans.