Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Dressing as No. 3 back Sunday
Henderson is active for the Sunday's game against the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Henderson will dress as the Broncos' third-string running back behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. The Broncos made veteran Jamaal Charles inactive in order to evaluate Henderson, a rookie sixth-round pick who hasn't suited up since Week 3. It's expected that most of Henderson's responsibilities Sunday will come on special teams, though he could see a handful of carries this week and in the season finale as the Broncos look to discern whether the 25-year-old has a place in their long-term backfield plans.
