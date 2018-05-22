Henderson (ankle) was a full participant at the first day of OTAs Tuesday, the Denver Post reports.

Just 10 days removed from a car accident that resulted in minor injuries after his Jeep flipped over, Henderson appears healthy and ready to contribute in his first full offseason with the Broncos. The departure of C.J. Anderson during the offseason leaves a void atop the depth chart, with Henderson, Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman expected to contend for snaps. Henderson only rushed seven times as a rookie and will likely require a strong camp to overtake the other two for the lead job.