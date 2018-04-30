Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Gets some competition
Henderson will compete for snaps with Devontae Booker, third-round rookie Royce Freeman, seventh-round rookie David Williams and undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos telegraphed their intention to add backfield help in the draft when they released C.J. Anderson in mid-April, but the team ultimately waited until the 71st overall pick before taking the plunge with Freeman. It's a favorable outcome for Booker and Henderson, especially when considering that both draft picks are big power backs with limitations in terms of pass-catching experience, pass blocking and elusiveness. Henderson only had seven carries for 13 yards and two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in five games as a rookie sixth-round pick last season, but he does boast impressive size (208 pounds) and speed (4.48 40) for a 5-foot-8 running back, not to mention a strong collegiate track record headline by 5,556 scrimmage yards, albeit at the FCS level. While Booker figures to enter training camp atop the depth chart, this should be a fairly open competition in the Denver backfield.
