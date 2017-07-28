Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Gets time with the first unit
Henderson briefly ran with the Broncos' first team during Friday's practice, the Broncos' official site reports.
Given the recent injury to fellow back Devontae Booker, getting Henderson in the fold makes sense. For one, he's exactly the kind of small, shifty runner that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has utilized in passing situations, ala Danny Woodhead or Branden Oliver. Secondly, the Broncos will eventually need to cut their roster down. Henderson, a former pupil of special teams coordinator Brock Olivo, offers a value on kicking units not shared by others on the roster fringe such as Jamaal Charles. Making sure that Henderson is comfortable with the first-team acknowledges the reality that the Broncos may well need to rely on their rookie sixth-round pick in a reserve role during the season.
