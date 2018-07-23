Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Healthy for training camp
Henderson (oblique) said he's healthy for the start of training camp, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Henderson dealt with minor injuries to his ankle, shoulder and oblique throughout May and June, with a car accident the primary culprit for his troubles. Now healthy, he'll try to carve out a role in a backfield that likely will be headed by either Devontae Booker or Royce Freeman. The 2017 sixth-round pick was active for five games as a rookie, logging 63 snaps on special teams and 20 on offense, though he did have an impressive 29-yard touchdown reception in Week 17.
