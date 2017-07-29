Henderson (ankle) is not present at Saturday's walkthrough and may not be available for Sunday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The rookie is dealing with an ankle injury that the team believes to be minor, but the Broncos will nonetheless be cautious with Henderson considering the injuries elsewhere in the backfield. Even if Henderson misses Sunday's session, the expectation is that he will not be out for long.

