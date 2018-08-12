Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Quiet in preseason opener
Henderson rushed four times for 10 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings.
The Broncos gave each of their tailbacks a chance to tote the rock, but only rookie Royce Freeman was able to find any success against a tough Vikings front. Henderson, who's competing with David Williams and Philip Lindsay for the No. 3 job behind Devontae Booker and Freeman, will look to put together a more impressive performance in Denver's second preseason game next Saturday against the Bears.
