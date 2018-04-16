Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Should see expanded role
The Broncos' front office is high on Henderson following the release of C.J. Anderson, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
Henderson was seen as a special-teams addition when the Broncos took him out of Coastal Carolina in the sixth round of last season's draft. Instead, he broke out onto the scene average 6.5 yards per carry in Denver's first two preseason games. A case of the fumbles and desire to work in Jamaal Charles kept him on the bench for most of his rookie campaign. Despite just 13 rushing yards on the season, Henderson's 29-yard touchdown haul in the season finale against Kansas City showed fans why teammates call him "Hop." Devontae Booker figures to be the starter heading into training camp, but if he continues to struggle with consistency, Henderson should be the next man up.
