Henderson (ankle) isn't practicing Sunday, Troy Rench of Denver7 reports.

Henderson suffered the ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but it's not expected to be anything serious, so it will likely be a short absence for the young tailback. Once healthy, Henderson will continue to battle for a depth role in the backfield, although the 2017 sixth-round pick likely won't see significant carries during his rookie year.

