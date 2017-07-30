Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: SIts out of practice Sunday
Henderson (ankle) isn't practicing Sunday, Troy Rench of Denver7 reports.
Henderson suffered the ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but it's not expected to be anything serious, so it will likely be a short absence for the young tailback. Once healthy, Henderson will continue to battle for a depth role in the backfield, although the 2017 sixth-round pick likely won't see significant carries during his rookie year.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...