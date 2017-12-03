Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Sitting out Week 13
Henderson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Henderson hasn't suited up for the Broncos since Week 3 and will likely continue to remain inactive the rest of the season unless one of the three backs ahead of him on the depth chart succumbs to an injury.
