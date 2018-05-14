Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Suffers minor injuries in car accident
Henderson suffered a slightly sprained ankle and shoulder in a car accident but said he will be ready for OTAs next week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Henderson's jeep flipped over after the running back was hit by a driver escaping from police, but fortunately, he appears to be alright and doesn't plan on missing any serious time. Look for another update on Henderson's health to come once OTAs are underway, but the tailback looks to have avoided serious injury.
More News
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Gets some competition•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Should see expanded role•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Flashes late in season•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Dressing as No. 3 back Sunday•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Sitting out Week 13•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Held touchless Monday•
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...