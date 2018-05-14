Henderson suffered a slightly sprained ankle and shoulder in a car accident but said he will be ready for OTAs next week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Henderson's jeep flipped over after the running back was hit by a driver escaping from police, but fortunately, he appears to be alright and doesn't plan on missing any serious time. Look for another update on Henderson's health to come once OTAs are underway, but the tailback looks to have avoided serious injury.