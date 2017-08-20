Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Totals 50 yards in San Francisco
Henderson rushed for 30 yards on six carries and added 20 yards on two catches in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
A penalty nullified what would have been a touchdown reception for Henderson right before the half. Few thought much of the sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, but Henderson has reportedly been a star of training camp and has performed well in both preseason matchups. While a lot of attention has been paid to the health of Devontae Booker and Jamaal Charles, Henderson might have grabbed hold of the backup role in their absence.
More News
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Breaks long TD run•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Draws praise from coach•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Back at practice•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Sits out of practice Sunday•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: May not practice Sunday•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Gets time with the first unit•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...