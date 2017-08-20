Play

Henderson rushed for 30 yards on six carries and added 20 yards on two catches in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.

A penalty nullified what would have been a touchdown reception for Henderson right before the half. Few thought much of the sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, but Henderson has reportedly been a star of training camp and has performed well in both preseason matchups. While a lot of attention has been paid to the health of Devontae Booker and Jamaal Charles, Henderson might have grabbed hold of the backup role in their absence.

