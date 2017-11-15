Broncos' Deiontrez Mount: Receives promotion
The Broncos signed Mount to a contract Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Mount is a third-year player who previously resided on Denver's practice squad. He'll likely play exclusively in a special teams role given the Broncos' depth at outside linebacker.
