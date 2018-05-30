Mount suffered a torn Achilles during Tuesday's OTA session and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery in the next couple of days.

Mount required a cart to leave the gridiron, a sign that the issue was a serious one. Now the extent of the issue has been revealed, and the linebacker faces a long road to recovery. It's a tough break for the fourth-year player, who was hoping to parlay a good camp into a 53-man roster spot. It's quite possible he will land on injured reserve in the coming days.