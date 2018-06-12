Broncos' Deiontrez Mount: Waived with injury designation
The Broncos waived Mount (Achilles) with an injury designation Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Mount suffered a torn Achilles during an OTA session last week to put a premature end to his 2018 season. The 25-year-old will be subjected to waivers and will revert to Denver's injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.
