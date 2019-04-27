Watson was traded to the Broncos on Saturday for a fifth-round pick, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The trade also saw the 49ers acquire a sixth-round pick. Watson played with the Broncos in 2016, amassing 17 tackles and a sack as a situational pass rusher and special team's ace, roles he figures to reprise in his second stint with Denver.

