Broncos' Dekoda Watson: Traded to Broncos
Watson was traded to the Broncos on Saturday for a fifth-round pick, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The trade also saw the 49ers acquire a sixth-round pick. Watson played with the Broncos in 2016, amassing 17 tackles and a sack as a situational pass rusher and special team's ace, roles he figures to reprise in his second stint with Denver.
