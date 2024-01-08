Turner-Yell sustained damage to his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee during Denver's win over the Chargers in Week 17, 9News Sports Denver reports.

It was initially just reported that Turner-Yell has sustained a ruptured ACL, so the update may add some time to the length of his projected recovery. He got involved on defense for the first time in his NFL career in 2023, recording 31 tackles (25 solo) over 16 games.