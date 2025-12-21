default-cbs-image
Turner-Yell (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Turner-Yell is officially done for the day after having picked up a knee injury in the first half. With the 26-year-old sidelined, JL Skinner and Devon Key will be left as Denver's only options at safety for the remainder of the matchup.

