The Broncos selected Turner-Yell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

A bit undersized at 5-foot-10, 197 pounds, Turnell-Yell was a three-year starter at Oklahoma, registering four interceptions over the last two years. He's a plus tackler, particularly in the box, and has the vision to make plays in the air, but both of those skills might not translate at the NFL level given his size. It's possible the Broncos could transition Turner-Yell to cornerback at some point in the near future.