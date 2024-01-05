Turner-Yell (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Turner-Yell suffered a torn ACL in Denver's Week 17 win over the Chargers, so the move to IR comes as no surprise. The safety will now officially shift his focus to returning as soon as possible for the 2024 campaign. He finishes his sophomore season with 31 tackles and a pass deflection over 16 contests.