Turner-Yell (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Broncos on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner-Yell sustained injuries to his ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee in Week 17 of the 2023 season and he'll open Denver's training camp on the sidelines Tuesday. Once healthy, the 24-year-old will compete with Devon Key and Kris Abrams-Draine, amongst others, for a top reserve role at safety in the Broncos' secondary this season.