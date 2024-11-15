Turner-Yell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Even though Turner-Yell was able to practice in full all week, the 2022 fifth-round pick will remain on the Broncos' PUP list. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 12 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 24.
