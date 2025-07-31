Turner-Yell (knee) is fully healthy after missing the entire 2024 season related to an injury suffered in the final game of the 2023 campaign, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Turner-Yell is set to return from an ACL, MCL and meniscus tear suffered at the end of the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list last season but was unable to return after failing to practice in the allowed 21-day window. Before his injury the fourth-year player was a major contributor on special teams and is expected to continue his role should he make the 53-man roster.