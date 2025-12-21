default-cbs-image
Turner-Yell (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Turner-Yell's status for the remainder of the matchup is now uncertain after he sustained a knee injury in the first half. This was the 26-year-old's first appearance of the season before he suffered the injury.

