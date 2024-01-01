Turner-Yell suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers, according to head coach Sean Payton, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Turner-Yell's season will come to an end a week early, and he'll likely be placed on injured reserve to create a roster spot for the Broncos' Week 18 matchup with the Raiders. Considering the timing of the injury, the Oklahoma product may also be in danger of missing most of next season. His 2023 campaign will finish with 31 tackles (25 solo) and a pass defended in 16 contests, while most of his work came on special teams.