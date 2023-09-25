Turner-Yell had 13 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 70-20 loss against the Dolphins.

Turner-Yell got the start Sunday with Justin Simmons ruled out with a hip injury. Turner-Yell led all tacklers on a day when the Broncos gave up an NFL-record 726 yards to the Dolphins. He'll look to help turn the defense's fortunes around as Denver travels to Chicago for Week 4.