Turner-Yell had 13 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 70-20 loss against the Dolphins.
Turner-Yell got the start Sunday with Justin Simmons ruled out with a hip injury. Turner-Yell led all tacklers on a day when the Broncos gave up an NFL-record 726 yards to the Dolphins. He'll look to help turn the defense's fortunes around as Denver travels to Chicago for Week 4.
More News
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Starting Sunday•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Healthy ahead of Week 3•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Dealing with cramping•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Records five tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Being checked for concussion•
-
Broncos' Delarrin Turner-Yell: Goes to Denver in Round 5•